Antitrust investigates Colosseum ticket sales – News

Lighthouse of the Antitrust on the sale of tickets to visit the Colosseum. The Antitrust Authority has launched an investigation against Società Cooperativa Culture (CoopCulture), Musement, GetYourGuide, Tiqets and Viator for the ticket sales service for the Colosseum Archaeological Park, which includes the areas of the ‘Flavian Amphitheatre-Colosseum, the Palatine Hill, the Roman Forum and the Domus Aurea. According to the Authority, consumers would not be able to purchase tickets on the website of the official CoopCulture reseller because they would be bought en masse by secondary resellers.



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

