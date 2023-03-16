Antje Vollmer died at the age of 79. Many politicians have paid tribute to the former Greens politician on social media.

Politician Antje Vollmer died at the age of 79. “We mourn the loss of our long-standing companion and Greens from the very beginning, Antje Vollmer,” confirmed Greens boss Omid Nouripour (47). at Twitter the sad news. “Antje shaped and accompanied our party. My deep sympathy and sympathy goes to her family, friends and companions.”

Vollmer had been a member of the Green Party since 1985. In 1983, the theologian came to the German Bundestag via the party’s open list. From 1994 to 2005 she was Vice President of the German Bundestag. In 2005 she did not stand in the Bundestag elections.

“A dedicated fighter”



Other colleagues have already commented on social media and acknowledged Vollmer’s merits. “Antje Vollmer’s death is a great loss,” wrote Cem Özdemir (57) in a tweet. “She was not only the first Green Vice-President of the Bundestag, but also a committed humanist and passionate parliamentarian. She is missing. My thoughts are now with her family, friends and relatives.”

Claudia Roth (67) posted a picture together with Vollmer at Instagram and wrote: “With Antje Vollmer we are losing a committed fighter for women’s rights and for cultural policy.” She has repeatedly made it clear that a vibrant and diverse democracy lives from a strong culture. For her, she is not only a great role model in this respect, “continue to fight with passion for strong cultural politics and for the culture of democracy. We will miss Antje, her steadfastness, her backbone and above all her unwavering attitude to human rights. “

