Home News Antje Vollmer: Mourning for the former Vice President of the Bundestag
News

Antje Vollmer: Mourning for the former Vice President of the Bundestag

by admin
Antje Vollmer: Mourning for the former Vice President of the Bundestag

Anthony Volmer
Mourning for former Bundestag Vice President

Antje Vollmer was 79 years old.

© imago images/Müller-Stauffenberg

Antje Vollmer died at the age of 79. Many politicians have paid tribute to the former Greens politician on social media.

Politician Antje Vollmer died at the age of 79. “We mourn the loss of our long-standing companion and Greens from the very beginning, Antje Vollmer,” confirmed Greens boss Omid Nouripour (47). at Twitter the sad news. “Antje shaped and accompanied our party. My deep sympathy and sympathy goes to her family, friends and companions.”

Vollmer had been a member of the Green Party since 1985. In 1983, the theologian came to the German Bundestag via the party’s open list. From 1994 to 2005 she was Vice President of the German Bundestag. In 2005 she did not stand in the Bundestag elections.

“A dedicated fighter”

Other colleagues have already commented on social media and acknowledged Vollmer’s merits. “Antje Vollmer’s death is a great loss,” wrote Cem Özdemir (57) in a tweet. “She was not only the first Green Vice-President of the Bundestag, but also a committed humanist and passionate parliamentarian. She is missing. My thoughts are now with her family, friends and relatives.”

Claudia Roth (67) posted a picture together with Vollmer at Instagram and wrote: “With Antje Vollmer we are losing a committed fighter for women’s rights and for cultural policy.” She has repeatedly made it clear that a vibrant and diverse democracy lives from a strong culture. For her, she is not only a great role model in this respect, “continue to fight with passion for strong cultural politics and for the culture of democracy. We will miss Antje, her steadfastness, her backbone and above all her unwavering attitude to human rights. “

SpotOnNews

#Subjects

See also  Soaring coal prices ignited real estate anxiety in Yulin, a third-tier city

You may also like

Schäuble etches against electoral law reform of the...

D2/J16: Etoile Filante on a health walk in...

Not to believe! They gave him the military...

Resignation in case of defeat in the internal...

2023 objectives for the supply of drinking water:...

Fecode mobilization is concentrated in the Plaza de...

Directors or supervisors may be dismissed by adjudication...

Shakira’s foundation announces construction of school in Quibdó

When even mathematics degenerates into an ideology

Rashford leads Manchester United to the quarter-finals of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy