Antoci, ‘the EU asks to adopt a protocol against agromafia’ – News

“There is an intention of the European Commission which has already written to the member states to adopt this experience of ours, citing some nations that have the same problems”. Giuseppe Antoci, president of the Caponnetto foundation and former president of the Nebrodi park, said this on the sidelines of a meeting organized in Barletta on the protocol that bears his name and which has become national law. Antoci, who has lived under guard since he was the victim of a mafia attack in 2016, has created a protocol to stem agromafia.





“Within this phenomenon – added Antoci – there are not only the mafias, there is the mafia bourgeoisie, there are white collar workers, there are those who at best have chosen silence which is the worst thing that can happen in a mafia context: that mafia bourgeoisie feeds on silence and denialism because talking about it dirty countries and territories”.





“We will evaluate the commitment of the government, of the Commission and of all the apparatuses that revolve around this matter with the facts. And on the facts it seems to me that we are still in the initial stages and we cannot give a judgement”, he continued, replying to the reporters who they asked him for an opinion on the anti-mafia activity of the Meloni executive.





Against the mafias “the commitment must be unanimous, of everyone: no fences and no political color – he concluded – the only t-shirt that must be worn is that of all the respectable people of this country against the mafia team which we must make clear that we are stronger.”



