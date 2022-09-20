

Illustration by Alice Iuri

“I live in my head, I have nothing to say about myself”. Thus begins Antonia Caruso, making it clear immediately that the road will be winding. Thirty-nine, transfeminist activist, educator, she is reluctant to talk about herself – “no, I will never write the Bildungsroman of my life” – not out of snobbishness, but for a political reason. Talking about her transition would be an understatement: “It seems trans people can’t talk about anything other than trans people. If a trans person talks about depression, it is assumed that coming out will solve all of their mental health problems. Not so, I’m trans and I can still take mood stabilizers because, for example, the living conditions during the pandemic were difficult “.

"I live in my head, I have nothing to say about myself". Thus begins Antonia Caruso, making it clear immediately that the road will be winding. Thirty-nine, transfeminist activist, educator, she is reluctant to talk about herself – "no, I will never write the Bildungsroman of my life" – not out of snobbishness, but for a political reason. Talking about her transition would be an understatement: "It seems trans people can't talk about anything other than trans people. If a trans person talks about depression, it is assumed that coming out will solve all of their mental health problems. Not so, I'm trans and I can still take mood stabilizers because, for example, the living conditions during the pandemic were difficult ".

Caruso lived and studied in Rome, then in 2017 she moved to Bologna where in 2020 she launched the publishing project Edizioni Minoritari. Bologna is the Italian city where the LGBT + community is more integrated into the institutions, more visible. A few house numbers from the restaurant where we have lunch – we are at Fantoni, in via del Pratello, the trattoria of the alternative tour of Bologna – there is the social center of Peace, and a little further on, in a side street, Igor, the magnificent lgbt bookshop + from Bologna. "We hold the meetings of the collectives at the center of Peace because there are no longer self-managed social spaces in Bologna. However, in this city it is good, even if I tend to stay at home a lot ". On February 25th it came out LGBTQIA +. Maintain complexity, a book in which Caruso becomes the "imaginative spokesperson" of the community. Written in a deliberately fragmentary form, it is a kind of anti-manual that tries to explain what lies behind this acronym, but avoiding too rigid categories. "I have anxiety about book presentations, I don't like speaking in public," he says.

Pessimistic, idiosyncratic, ironic, Caruso tries to be indulgent with the excesses of rainbow positivity, that vision of the LGBT + world "stolidly positive, devoid of shadows and contradictions" typical of a certain left. And he prefers concrete actions. She is convinced that first of all we need a law for trans people. The last one dates back to 1982, she points out to me as we finish eating the first one. "What would I do if I could legislate? I would tax the rich, and with that money I would finance mental health initiatives. Then I would resolve the issue of documents for those who do not recognize themselves in the sex assigned at birth, which today is very complicated in our country. Not to mention trans parenting, which is a legislative black hole ". Until 2015, according to Law 164 of 1982, the reassignment of sex and personal gender on documents was allowed only after genital surgery. In 2015, the court of cassation ruled that surgery is not necessary to obtain a new name in the registry office, but to obtain the documents you need a lawyer and at least two or three years of time. And the judge can always give a negative opinion. "The diagnosis of gender inconsistency, which is made by experts, psychiatrists and psychologists, costs between 500 and one thousand euros, to which two or three thousand euros must be added for the lawyer. In the meantime, life goes on amidst many obstacles: finding work without adequate documents is difficult; at the airport it is very likely that they will search you like a man when you are a woman and vice versa; you are not entitled to exemptions or access to free services such as pap smears. Trans men face similar difficulties: once their gender is changed, they no longer have the right to access free services, even if they still have a uterus and a vagina ". The crux is the lack of distinction between sex and gender: our tax and health system is still based on a binary model. "If you assume that a person marked as male cannot have a pregnancy (or interrupt it), a void is created in the structures and at the bureaucratic level," explains Caruso.

Let's move on to dessert, and the often forgotten issue of prison. Transgender women are almost always detained in men's wards or special wards for sex offenders; only in Florence are they held in the women's ward. "The copyrights of my book are entirely devolved to the Antigone association, which deals with prisons, justice and human rights", underlines Caruso, and here a satisfied smile escapes her. Certain laws suggest "political exploitation, if not instruments of blackmail," he says. Often, however, popular culture is ahead of parliament: in books, TV series, films, transgender characters or protagonists multiply. But they are hardly ever complex narratives, Caruso observes, often they are "dull and obvious" stories. "Sometimes then we fall into over-interpretation, as in the case of Drusilla Foer, the stage character played by a man who was one of the presenters of Sanremo: she has become the testimonial of something that is not. But let's take Pose, the Netflix TV series: it is a melodrama that mixes the stylistic features of eighties films, subverting their heterocisgender romantic matrix. Nothing subversive, and the trans actresses are all beautiful, too perfect, but it puts the class discourse at the center. The Spanish series is quite different Poison, where you can see the unmade, old bodies, the real trans. My favorite series anyway is Transparentin which transsexuality is one of the narrative ingredients, not the only one ". Minority is the name of Caruso's publishing project and minority is also its cultural vocation. "We cannot have a perspective of struggle and government together, we risk flattening everything in terms of rights. To say, it is not wrong to aim for egalitarian marriage, but it should not be the only prospect ". Producers and publishers seem to see the trans or queer element as a kind of added value: "It's cool to talk about minorities who have suffered. Even if the character does nothing, there is already a story. The risk I mentioned earlier ": talking about personal events while forgetting the important issues. Which is also the reason why you will never read Antonia Caruso's memoirs.