Triora (Imperia) – A witch’s secret? Healing yourself with herbs. Eat little. Always smile. Go to bed early. A glass of wine every now and then. Be wary of bullying men. And don’t be in a hurry: it takes calm to be happy. Antonietta Chetta94, lives in a tiny stone house like a sparrow in a nest, in a medieval village perched in the Ligurian Alps a stone’s throw from the sea.