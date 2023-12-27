Antonio García, commander of the ELN, asks for adjustments to the ceasefire

The top commander of the ELN, Eliécer Herlinto Chamorro Acosta, better known as Antonio García, expressed through his X account that adjustments must be made to the bilateral ceasefire agreed with the Government of Gustavo Petro and that what has been agreed on That point must be reviewed.

“We have agreed on a Temporary Ceasefire to generate a better environment in the course of the talks, which has not been working well and will be evaluated before completing 6 months, with the purpose of extending it, but adjustments must be made so that it is fulfilled. good,” the guerrilla leader wrote on his social network.

In another trill, the guerrilla commander added: “Despite our good will to comply with this Cessation, the massacres and murders of social leaders continue, as well as the persecution against them. And the State and its Armed Forces? Don’t worry, it’s not with them.”

Those statements came to light after García announced in an opinion column that the guerrilla would only comply with the recent agreement to suspend kidnappings in Colombia if the national government commits to financing projects that provide alternative sources of income to the group.

“This suspension of withholdings is related to another agreement regarding the financing of the ELN and the peace process. (…) It is common sense that these three issues mentioned are related, as they appear written in the texts: 1) extension of the Temporary Ceasefire, 2) suspension of withholdings for economic purposes and 3) Financing; where point 2 cannot be given without point 3, or rather simultaneously, so that we can all be interpreted,” wrote the guerrilla leader.

He also said in his column that officials and journalists had misinformed Colombian public opinion when they announced that the guerrillas had agreed to end the kidnappings if the bilateral ceasefire, which will end on January 30, was extended, because although reached an agreement on this, the Government had also committed to creating a commission to find ways to finance the peace negotiations and the ceasefire, as well as determine what activities will be financed.

The suspension of the practice of kidnapping by the ELN had been announced as a triumph by the Government of Gustavo Petro, which had reached the fifth cycle of negotiations with that demand.

The kidnapping of Luis Manuel Díaz, father of soccer player Luis Díaz, had generated a crisis at the dialogue table and had forced the parties to address this thorny issue in the negotiations. The guerrillas, and especially Antonio García, have defended kidnapping as a financing method so as not to be weakened militarily while they are in peace talks with the Government. With Infobae

