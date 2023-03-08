Home News Antonio María Araújo, the candidate for Governor who “loves” Cesar?
News

by admin
Antonio María Araújo, pre-candidate for the Governor of Cesar, called a meeting with different sectors of the citizenry in Valledupar, where he presented his political organization LOVE Caesar.

The former mayor of the municipality of La Paz told THE PYLON that it is not a significant group of citizens to register their candidacy in the National Registry of Civil Status, since will seek the endorsement of one of the parties that make up the Historical Pact.

It is a group of friends who have united around my initials, mainly because it means how we should feel about our department. We are not going to enroll a significant group of citizens,” said Araújo Calderón.

The event was attended by peasants, the LGBTIQ+ population, women, artists, and other sectors such as pre-candidates for Mayor of Valledupar, former officials such as former Secretary of Government Arturo Calderón, among other traditional and ‘alternative’ politicians.

OTHER APPLICANTS OF THE COVENANT

while there is six candidates for mayor of Valledupar by the national government coalition, there are at least three socialized proposals to reach the departmental administration by this same community.

In addition to Araújo, a dentist and a Master’s in Public Management, there is the journalistto Katia Ospino with his group The People Rule and the doctor of liberal origin Jose Luis Mayorcauncle of the speaker of the House of Representatives, David Racero.

“We are respectful of democracy, we are doing serious work, honest, very committed. What the people of Cesar say, that will be the candidate ”, pointed out the opinion columnist who met with Ospino and Mayorca, but they did not reach an agreement.

And I add: “In case it is not me, I accept the rules of the Historical Pact and the Broad Front and I will work as a firm soldier because what we want is to rescue the people of Cesar.”

According to a national circular of the Historical Pact that he met THE PYLON, until the March 17 will be the nominations for pre-candidacies to single-member positions. It will be until the end of April when the territorial coordination will make official the person who will undertake the journey to defeat the Gnecco house.

