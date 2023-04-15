Antonio Rüdiger: “Döner is important to me”

InterviewAntonio Rüdiger likes to eat doner kebabs, which reminds him directly of his childhood and youth in Berlin’s Neukölln district. Sergio Ramos is the benchmark for all central defenders at Real Madrid, “the Don of the central defender”.

Antonio Rüdiger: “Neukölln is simply a place for doner kebabs”

MADRID. one likes Antonio Rudiger got from Berlin, but Berlin not from Antonio Rüdiger. Wherever the German international has played and is playing abroad, he doesn’t forget where he comes from just because of one of his favorite dishes. Treating yourself to a kebab every now and then – after his previous stints at AS Roma and FC Chelsea, the man from Neukölln would not want to do without that even as a Real professional in Madrid.

“When I think of Neukölln, I think of my childhood. But I have to honestly say: If I go somewhere in a city or something else… Doner kebab is important to me. For me, Neukölln is simply a place for doner kebabs”said Rüdiger, who enjoyed his best kebab outside of Germany in London, on the pay-TV channel Sky in the Homestory Format “My Story” about the area where he grew up.

The 30-year-old, who incidentally also likes to eat a Sucuk pizza, connects with the problem area “wonderful memories. If I could choose: I would grow up in Neukölln again.”.

Antonio Rüdiger on Real: “There was nothing to think about”

The defender stayed in Berlin until 2008, before he was hired by Borussia Dortmund when he was young. Three years later, Rüdiger moved to VfB Stuttgart, followed by the move to traditional Italian club AS Roma in 2015, and then to Chelsea in 2017. With the Champions League title in 2021, he experienced his most successful time there to date.

If Real hadn’t asked, the right foot would probably still wear the Blues jersey. In the end, he accepted Madrid’s offer without hesitation. Ruediger: “I wanted to go there, there was nothing to think about. Either I stay at Chelsea or I go to Real. There were only two options in my head.”

“Sergio Ramos here the don of the centre-backs”

With the signing at the most prestigious club in the world, the 57-time national player has also accepted the challenge of having to deal with ever higher demands. “The history of the club, who played everything here – that’s pressure. You are always compared, in my case: the benchmark is always Sergio Ramos. My benchmark is Pepe because I love him. Of course, Ramos is the don of the central defenders here.”says Rüdiger, who, according to his own statement, gets along best with David Alaba, who also speaks German, in the Merengues team.

