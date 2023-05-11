Anuel AA sent a provocative message to Fed on Instagram

Anuel AA threw Karol G in full concert

In his last concert, the Puerto Rican singer Anuel AA spoke again about Karol G. In front of thousands of spectators, he criticized the fact that his ex-girlfriend from Antioquia deleted all the photos with him on his different social networks.

Trips, special moments and other photos together only remain in the memory. They spent more than three years together in which they showed off their relationship mainly on Instagram. The relationship came to an end in April 2021 due to Anuel AA’s alleged infidelity with Yailin the most viral, her last partner.

Another version indicates that it was professional jealousy, since Karol G did not want to do all the tours with him and preferred to work alone, something that did not go down well with Anuel AA. Two years have passed since then and the subject is still being discussed.

Today it is news again because Karol G deleted all the photos he had with Anuel AA, just after he responded with a song called “Better than me” to Karol G’s shoot with Shakira, “It was big on you.”

What did Anuel AA say in concert about Karol G?

Anuel did not hesitate to speak out after Karol G will delete almost all the photos they had together: “I don’t think it was you, the one who deleted all the photos, I think it was your jealous boyfriend.”

At that same concert, Anuel AA modified the lyrics of one of her songs to hint at Karol G. Instead of saying “Could it be that her boyfriend left her?”, she said “Could it be that Feid left her?”, making reference to the relationship that is speculated between Feid and the Bichota.

Also, at another concert on this same tour, a fan showed him an ad on his cell phone that said “Fuck Feid” to which the Puerto Rican responded by smiling and making offensive gestures, implying that he agreed with this message.