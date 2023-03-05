The Puerto Rican urban music singer Anuel AA celebrated this Sunday on his social networks that his new song “Richer Than Yesterday”, Published two days ago in response to Karol G, it is the second most listened to worldwide.

“Thank you to everyone listening and watching the video, supporting me, especially the real ones who have been with me since the beginning of my career. I love you”indicated the artist on his official Instagram account, after publishing the ranking of music videos trending worldwide.

Colombian singers Shakira and Karol G published on February 24 the song titled “TQG” (“You stayed big”)in whose lyrics his followers see new allusions to his ex-partners, the former Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué and the Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA, respectively.

Karol G reaches the top of the ‘Global Top’ and dedicates it to Shakira

In response to “TQG” Anuel AA released his latest song in which he mentions the term “Bebecita”, with which he called Karol G when they were dating.

“Baby you’re richer than yesterday, I swear I want to see you again, I swear he doesn’t know how to love you, you’re better with me than with him”, is part of the lyrics of the new song that Emmanuel Gazmey Santiago.

Elsewhere, the topic reads: “I failed you and what you’ve done is get even, that’s why I’m not looking for you, you can’t even hurt me. You forgive me and I forgive you for what we did, I’m not even half of what you and I were, I was ignorant and we didn’t know how to handle it, sometimes what we give is not what we receive”.

“I have your contact but if you want I’m still the baby and write to me, shoot me in DM that to be fighting you are not Shakira and I am not Piqué”Anuel added.

In one of the verses of “TQG” Karol G said: “You left saying that you surpassed me, and you got yourself a new girlfriend. What she doesn’t know is that you’re still seeing all the stories.”

The artist recently separated from the most viral Dominican singer Yailin, whom he married last year and is expecting a daughter.