Anuna De Wever caught red-handed applying graffiti to a defense company (Oudenaarde)

Yesterday, Anuna De Wever, together with a few other companions, released a video of their protest action — © Instagram Anuna De Wever

Oudenaarde –

Together with three companions, climate activist Anuna De Wever (22) was caught red-handed by the local police as they applied pro-Palestinian slogans to the wall of the Oudenaarde company OIP Sensor Systems, a subsidiary of the Israeli multinational Elbit Systems.

Anuna De Wever has posted a video via Istagram showing how she and others crawl over the fence of the Oudenaarde company OIP Sensor Systems, located in the Westerring industrial zone in Oudenaarde. Various slogans are applied to the wall with graffiti, including Free Palestine. Slogans are also chanted such as Shut down Elbit and the war machine. (Read more below the video)

It is no coincidence that the company OIP Sensor System was targeted. The Oudenaarde company is a subsidiary of the Israeli multinational Elbit Systems, targeted by a Palestinian action group. OIP makes electro-optical systems for Defense, aerospace and homeland security in general, such as thermal imaging cameras, day and night vision goggles and fire control systems.

Increased surveillance

The local police of the Flemish Ardennes zone caught Anuna De Wever and her companions red-handed. “That happened on November 12,” police said. “After a risk analysis, the OIP company is under increased supervision, which means that our teams patrol there several times. It was a team on patrol that found four suspects, including Anuna De Wever. A report was drawn up for applying graffiti to immovable property.”

It is not the first time that the company OIP Sensor Systems has been targeted. On Sunday morning, August 28 last year, two army tanks burned out on a site at the back of the company. The message Shut Elbit Down was also found on the wall of the company. It quickly became clear that it was malicious intent.