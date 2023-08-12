Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar appointed Caretaker Prime Minister

Last updated August 12, 2023

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Opposition Leader Raja Riaz have agreed on the name of Anwarul Haq Kakar as caretaker Prime Minister.

Speaking to the media after meeting the Prime Minister, Raja Riaz said that the name of Anwarul Haq Kakar from Balochistan has been agreed upon by me and the Prime Minister. I gave the name of Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar.

Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar was elected to the upper house of Pakistan as an independent candidate on the general seat from Balochistan in the Pakistani Senate elections from 2018. He took oath as a senator on March 12, 2018. He was elected as a senator with the cooperation of his father.

