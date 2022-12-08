IVREA. Tomorrow, Saturday 10, everything is ready in the Santa Marta room to welcome the first poetry festival Roots, earth and sentiment, conceived by Pedrini Edizioni and organized by the Luci association, starting at 10 and until well into the afternoon. ambit of the initiatives of Ivrea capital of the book 2022. A festival of which the Sentinel of Canavese is media partner, together with Radio spazio Ivrea, and which promises to be not only interesting, but also taken care of in all details, as the publisher Ennio Pedrini jr had the foresight and intelligence to rely on an exceptional curator , Giuliana Reano, well known in the city for having been a long-time manager of the Municipality of Culture, but also an expert in cultural events and a profound connoisseur of the artistic-literary-poetic reality of the area and its pre-eminent actors.

For over six months Reano and Pedrini have contacted or have been contacted by a host of poets with whom they have confronted each other, entering a very fruitful and lively sector, managing to put together a group of forty people on the basis of the lyrics of which they have built a high-quality anthology that derives its name from the theme around which poets had been invited to grapple: Restlessness. This is the festival program: at 10, institutional greetings and presentation of Pedrini’s new series, Being, and its first publication, the anthology Inquietudine: at 10.30, inauguration and presentation of the art collective (open until 6 pm), entitled Small restless exhibition, curated by master Galliano Gallo, with works by Giuliana Airoldi, Sandra Baruzzi, Elisa Bonotti-Lab, Daniela Borla, Rossana Challancin, Vittoria Facchini, Francesco Gallo, Galliano Gallo, Fabrizio Gavatorta, Eugenio Guarini, Luca Oliveri, Papito, Graziano Rey, Juan Sanmiguel and Ugo Sarteur; at 11, The restlessness expressed by Italian poets of the 20th century, passing through Ivrea and Olivetti, curated by Giuliana Reano, with readings by the actors Giulia Trivero and Oreste Valente; at 2 pm, introduction to the volume Inquietudine, with speeches by Reano, curator of the Pedrini anthology, editorial director and managing editor of the Sentinella, Claudio Cuccurullo; at 2.30 pm, “40 poets on stage, part one”, with the poets who will personally read their own poems on the theme of restlessness; at 3.45 pm, break and, at 4.15 pm, second part of “forty poets on stage”.

«When my friend Ennio Pedrini contacted me to organize this one-day exhibition and for which I collected paintings, photographs and sculptures by no less than fifteen artists, two of whom, Guarini and Sarteur, unfortunately passed away, – says the artist Galliano Gallo – I was asked to also take care of the cover image and to create five illustrations included in the anthology. I eagerly awaited this task and derived a color image of sure impact for the cover, which, translated into black and white, but with a flaming heart, I also used as the logo-image of the art review.