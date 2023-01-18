Authorities in Cauca adopt security measures, after evidencing intimidation by Farc dissidents, from the Carlos Patiño structure, who walked armed and camouflaged through the streets of the capital of Balboa, located in the south of the department.

The incident, which was denounced through social networks, occurred in broad daylight when the inhabitants were celebrating the Carnival of Blacks and Whites, which caused panic among the attendees who ran out looking for refuge.

Later, the Departmental Government Secretary, Diego Aguilar, confirmed that the festivities were suspended in the town and that an extraordinary council would analyze the situation.

At press time, no injuries or public order problems were reported at the Balboa. There was also no official announcement from the Ministry of Defense.

This is already the second case of patrols that have been recently reported in that area of ​​the country, the previous one was in Policarpa, Nariño.

Photo Alcaldia de Balboa

