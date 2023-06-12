Home » Any ‘Juan de los Palotes’ visually contaminates Santa Marta
News

Any ‘Juan de los Palotes’ visually contaminates Santa Marta

by admin

It has been proven that in Santa Marta whoever wants to does what they want and the authorities kind of put into practice the title of the song by the famous Shakira, ‘Blind, Deaf and Muda’; To sample a button. At the intersection of the avenues of Libertador with Los Estudiantes, a poster can be seen, the same as those that are in different parts of the city, in which a music show is promoted on the La Castellana Court, one of those that are finishing what little that remains of it, which do nothing but visually contaminate the city. What is worrying about this is that these posters have been on display for several days and so far the entity in charge of preventing these illegal actions, the Public Space Defender Unit (UDEP), dependent on the district administration, does not take the pertinent measures to bring those responsible to justice. Photo Ly Eric Amasifuen

See also  Gu Liyan points out that US-Taiwan relations have undergone a fundamental change, the Chinese Communist Party bombed | US-Taiwan relations have fundamentally changed | Taiwan-US relations | Zhao Lijian

You may also like

Success in prospect?: AJN Resources: New lithium project...

6/13 Global Scan grasps the pulse of global...

Strong tremor was felt in Santa Marta this...

District-wide heavy rain risk management in the Rhein-Sieg...

Fans of the South Korean band BTS celebrate...

Mayors must take measures for festivities with agglomeration...

Learning and Implementing Xi Jinping’s New Era Socialism...

Habeck: Agreement on the heating law could come...

Albon’s popular work ‘Blackjack’ revived with ChatGPT… AI...

With seismic decrease and gas emission the Ruiz...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy