On December 21, Yuan Jiajian, secretary of the Anyang Municipal Party Committee, went to retail pharmacies and hospitals to inspect the guarantee of drug supply and medical treatment. He emphasized that we must always adhere to the concept of people first and life first, actively adapt to the new situation, new tasks and new requirements of epidemic prevention and control, conscientiously implement various national and provincial optimized prevention and control measures, scientifically allocate medical resources, strengthen medical material reserves, We will go all out to do a good job in medical security and material supply, and effectively meet the needs of the people for medical treatment and basic medication.

In Zhang Zhongjing Pharmacy (Dengta East Store), Yuan Jiajian had a detailed understanding of drug procurement, sales, storage, and the recent supply and demand of the drug market. He emphasized that it is necessary to give full play to the convenience, service, and science popularization functions of retail pharmacies, based on the current urgent needs of the masses, do everything possible to increase the procurement and storage of key drugs, unblock drug purchase channels and distribution links, and focus on improving inventory and supply capacity to ensure real demand. patients can buy and use it. It is necessary to publicize and educate patients with severe symptoms and underlying diseases to see a doctor in the hospital, and to carry out targeted treatment under the guidance of a doctor. Do not blindly go to the pharmacy to buy medicines by themselves, so as to avoid delaying the timing of effective treatment. It is necessary to increase market supervision, severely crack down on illegal activities such as driving up drug prices, hoarding and reselling, and effectively maintain market order.

In the new district of the Municipal People’s Hospital, Yuan Jiajian carefully inquired about the recent fever clinic reception, medical resource coordination, critically ill patient treatment, emergency drug supply, and the health of medical staff. The municipal government expressed its heartfelt thanks and sincere condolences to the medical workers who are fighting on the front line of diagnosis and treatment. He said that in the face of the epidemic, the vast number of medical workers in Anyang City gave up their homes and made selfless dedication for everyone. They fought day and night on the front line, interpreting the boundless love of medical workers with practical actions, and ensuring the medical treatment and life safety of the masses. At present, the medical treatment of patients with new coronary pneumonia is still heavy. I hope that everyone will continue to work hard and go all out to prepare for the treatment and preparation of patients. He emphasized that it is necessary to give full play to the role of fever clinics and emergency clinics as the main channel, make overall arrangements for medical resources, scientifically deploy personnel, and comprehensively improve the ability and level of treatment. It is convenient for the masses to seek medical treatment normally. It is necessary to strengthen the storage of medical materials through multiple channels, and rationally allocate and use them. Especially when hospitals prescribe medicines, they must insist on scientifically administering medicines according to the actual dosage to reduce waste. It is necessary to strengthen municipal-level overall planning, increase the supply of key drug markets, strengthen the organization and scheduling of drug supply sources, and allocate drugs to medical institutions at all levels, social pharmacies, and community health service centers in a targeted manner according to supply and demand conditions, so as to effectively guarantee the basic drug purchase needs of the masses. , so that the masses can feel at ease.

Deputy Mayor Liu Jianfa attended the inspection.

[Responsible editor: Cai Donghai]