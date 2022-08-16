On August 15, Yuan Jiajian, Secretary of the Anyang Municipal Party Committee, spent one day going deep into the site of some key cultural tourism projects in Anyang City, conducting research on how to make Anyang an international tourist destination city, and holding a symposium to listen to relevant experts’ opinions and suggestions, and further in-depth Implement the spirit of the provincial party committee secretary Lou Yangsheng’s visit to Anyang’s investigation speech, promote the development and upgrading of the cultural and tourism industry in Anyang, and build an international tourism destination city.

Building an international tourist destination is inseparable from the carrier support. In recent years, Anyang City has planned to build a large number of major cultural tourism projects, many of which will be completed and opened in the near future, and the influence and radiation of cultural tourism integration will be released soon. Yuan Jiajian checked the construction progress on the spot and learned about the project planning, design, operation mode, etc. Happening. “The major discovery of oracle bone inscriptions has an important position in the history of the Chinese nation, and it is a tourism resource of international significance.” During the survey, Yuan Jiajian emphasized that it is necessary to give full play to the unique resource advantage of oracle bone inscriptions, and actively expand cooperation with universities, foreign exchange agencies and The cooperation channel organized by the association enables it to play a greater role in international cultural exchanges. He urged relevant departments and construction units to speed up the progress on the basis of ensuring safety, and build high-standard and high-quality construction in accordance with international standards to ensure that they are completed and put into use on schedule; The supporting facilities and other work are planned and promoted as a whole to comprehensively improve the quality of the city and fully demonstrate the image of Anyang.

On the afternoon of the same day, Anyang City held a symposium on building an international tourist destination city. Xiao Jianyong, Deputy Director of the Cultural Tourism Research Base of China Tourism Academy and Deputy Director of Henan Cultural Tourism Research Institute, Zhang Rui, Director of the Provincial Central Plains Tourism and Cultural Product Research and Development Center, and representatives from the Municipal Party School, Anyang Teachers College, Anyang Institute of Technology, Ctrip Group, Meituan The company, cultural and tourism experts and professors of Zhengzhou Overseas International Travel Agency focus on the development goal of Anyang to create an international tourism destination city, from highlighting unique resource advantages, accelerating the integrated development of culture, tourism, culture and creativity, reshaping the development pattern of cultural tourism, promoting regional coordination and cooperation, Many constructive opinions and suggestions have been put forward in improving the level of global tourism services and expanding the city’s international influence. Representatives of some homestays and scenic spots in Anyang City, relevant responsible comrades of Linzhou City, Municipal Culture and Tourism Group, Municipal Cultural Relics Bureau, and Municipal Bureau of Culture, Broadcasting, Sports and Tourism, combined with their own actual conditions, deeply tapped the development potential of the cultural and tourism industry and promoted the high-quality development of the cultural and tourism industry. made a speech.

On behalf of the Municipal Party Committee, Yuan Jiajian expressed his gratitude to the experts for their professional opinions, and said that they would further summarize and conscientiously absorb them, and implement them into the work of building an international tourist destination city. I also hope that all experts can continue to give full play to their professional advantages, continue to pay attention and continue to think, and contribute more wisdom and strength to the development of Anyang’s cultural tourism industry. Yuan Jiajian pointed out that building an international tourist destination city is a clear requirement for Anyang City when Lou Yangsheng, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, came to Anyang for investigation. a major subject. All levels and departments of Anyang City should proceed from the perspective of strategy and overall situation, deeply understand the importance of accelerating the development of the cultural tourism industry, truly put the cultural tourism industry in an important position in the overall work and promote it, with the goal of building an international tourist destination city , based on an international perspective, identify its own advantages, clarify its development orientation, focus on top-level design, and strive to build the cultural tourism industry into an important engine for transformational development and high-quality development. It is necessary to strengthen organizational leadership, establish a leading group for building an international tourist destination city, strengthen the overall planning, overall deployment and systematic promotion of the development of the cultural tourism industry, relying on the rich and rich historical and cultural resources, focus on creating characteristic cultural tourism products, and cultivate cultural tourism. Leading enterprises, increase publicity and marketing efforts, improve the level of intelligent services, and enhance the attractiveness and influence of the cultural tourism brand “Walking in Henan, Understanding China“.

City leaders Dong Lianghong and Xue Chonglin, and Liu Jixian, Secretary of the Party Committee and Executive Deputy Director of the Chinese Character Museum, participated in the investigation or discussion. (Liu Yunli and Li Shan, correspondent for the Propaganda Department of the Anyang Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China)

[Editor in charge: Cai Donghai]