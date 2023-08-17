Anything but a couch potato

HomeLifeDigital

Even a potato can be dangerous. In the shooter game “Brotato” you go as such to the middle of the battlefield – and not only have to shoot well there, but also experiment a lot.

Berlin – Whether mashed, fried or from the oven: the world is certainly not lacking in delicious recipes for potatoes. However, the potato in the shooter game “Brotato” doesn’t want to be eaten – and instead goes into the fight for survival.

Players take on the role of a space-traveling potato that crash-lands on an alien-inhabited planet. Rescue may be on the way, but until then, hurry onto the battlefield viewed from above, where hordes of alien enemies await.

Even the simple potato is well prepared

Your own game character is well equipped for a simple potato. You can carry up to six long-range and melee weapons at once, which you can also use at the same time. Your own character class must also be chosen wisely, because this not only determines your own strengths, but also gives your opponents decisive advantages in battle.

As time goes by, the game becomes more and more chaotic. In addition to the number of attacking aliens, the number of versatile items is also increasing. Turrets and mines are placed on the field, others improve your armor or cause more damage. Since you can combine all items with each other, the possibilities are almost unlimited and challenge you to try things out.

Although “Brotato” comes with neither a deep story, nor with other game modes. But the core of the game, the action-packed, fast-paced shooting, can be really addictive. In addition, the shooter can also be played on the go – and costs little more than a large sack of potatoes.

“Brotato” is available for PC, Nintendo Switch, iPhones and Android smartphones and costs around five euros. dpa

