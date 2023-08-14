APC-Colombia guarantees cooperation projects with Switzerland

The director of the Presidential Agency for International Cooperation, APC-Colombia, Eleonora Betancur, highlighted the Agency’s approach and its key role in building strategic alliances for the development of the country.

“Our line of international cooperation is based on building bridges and promoting strategic alliances that promote inclusive and sustainable development for Colombia. We work closely with our international partners to generate an impact and promote a more equitable future,” said Betancur. .

Within this framework of international collaboration, APC-Colombia will participate in the development of strategic initiatives together with Switzerland, covering various key areas such as the implementation of the Final Peace Agreement, environmental protection, exploration of new sources of financing for development and collaboration with the private sector for sustainable development.

The areas that will be addressed through the initiatives that APC-Colombia will work on for its implementation are capitalizing on the Swiss experience and carrying out a comprehensive analysis of the challenges in the implementation of the Final Peace Agreement.

Likewise, it will assume its role as manager to promote the environmental protection proposal in collaboration with Switzerland, applying the experience of this country, in natural resource management and energy transition to address these challenges in Colombia.

In the field of alternative sources of cooperation, it will explore new sources of financing in collaboration with Switzerland, applying innovative approaches that promote the achievement of sustainable development goals.

It will also promote international alliances between the private sector, the government and civil society to promote significant advances in the construction of peace, the strengthening of trade and the construction of joint projects. The interaction highlights the importance of international cooperation as an engine of change and development in Colombia.