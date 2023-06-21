APEC double-informatization collaboration guest said｜Chen Hui: Heilongjiang has great potential for digital, green, and coordinated transformation and development

June 21, 2023 23:11:11

Source: Leading News·Heilongjiang Daily

Author: Dong Ying

“As a high-end think tank, the Network Governance Research Institute of Wuhan University is very honored to be invited to participate in this seminar.” During the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Digital Green Coordinated Transformation and Development Seminar, Chen, an assistant researcher at the Network Governance Research Institute of Wuhan University Hui said in an interview with reporters.

It was the first time he came to the Northeast and came to Harbin. Chen Hui took the opportunity of this event to have a more concrete understanding of Heilongjiang Province, especially the smart agriculture of the Great Northern Wilderness, which impressed him deeply. “Before I heard that Heilongjiang is a black land, China‘s granary. After a specific visit, I learned to what extent the agricultural technology of our agricultural base has developed. Combined with this meeting, we learned how digital, green, and coordinated transformation can help traditional The agricultural base will further improve agricultural production and scientific management level, and help agricultural development.” Chen Hui said that through his visit to Yanjiagang Farm, he saw that Heilongjiang is promoting digital, green, and coordinated transformation to help current agricultural production. He believes that this The practice is of great significance not only to the economy of Heilongjiang, but also to the advancement of the whole society.

Chen Hui

This visit to Harbin also opened up a new perspective for Chen Hui. Chen Hui said that they usually participate in the international governance of cyberspace and some international discussions, mainly around cybersecurity. This time, they also felt that their perspective was somewhat limited. For example, they were concerned that the United Nations is currently promoting global digital The contract, which not only emphasizes security, but also emphasizes some human rights, and pays attention to the inclusiveness of developing countries for the development of the next generation. “After participating in this meeting, I think that not only should we focus on big cities like Shenzhen and Shanghai, but Heilongjiang also has great potential. Combined with the current background of international law, I think we are participating in the In international discussions, not only from the perspective of security, but also from the perspective of development.” Chen Hui said.