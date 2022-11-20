[Antara News Agency, Jakarta]Many leaders of the 21 members of the APEC Economic Forum who attended the 29th APEC Informal Leaders’ Meeting agreed on the 2022 Leaders’ Declaration and the Bio-Circular Green Economy Bangkok Target Document.

On Saturday (19/11), Jakarta media quoted a written statement from the APEC Secretariat saying, “The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Group Leaders Meeting was chaired by Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha,”.

The declaration above affirms the long-term commitment of APEC leaders to promote strong, balanced, secure, sustainable and inclusive growth, and to realize the APEC Putrajaya Vision.

In the declaration, APEC leaders stated their determination to maintain and strengthen the rules-based multilateral trading system.

The leaders warmly welcomed the progress made towards the realization of the Free Trade Area of ​​the Asia-Pacific by 2022 and will work to strengthen APEC’s position as the region’s leading economic forum and incubator of ideas.

The declaration reaffirms its commitment to promote openness and connectivity in the Asia-Pacific region through the implementation of the “APEC Connectivity Blueprint” and other measures. We will strengthen hardware, software and human connectivity, promote digital connectivity, and vigorously promote connectivity in regional, sub-regional and remote areas through high-quality infrastructure construction and investment. The declaration reaffirms the promotion of the restoration of sustainable, inclusive and resilient tourism. We will promote open, secure and resilient supply chains.

Digital technology and innovation can play a greater role in promoting inclusive and sustainable growth, improving service accessibility and improving people’s livelihood. We will facilitate the flow of data and strengthen consumer and business trust in digital transactions.

With regard to sustainable economic measures to respond to and mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, APEC leaders are determined to achieve a post-COVID-19 economic recovery and will strengthen the system to prepare for future crises.

In addition, APEC leaders recognize the need to do more to address looming issues such as inflation, food security, climate change, and natural disasters.

Subsequently, APEC leaders also supported the implementation of the Biocircular Green Economy Bangkok Goal, an integrated framework for advancing sustainable development goals in the APEC region.

The APEC Secretariat explained that APEC agreed to advance the Bangkok goals in a bold, responsive and comprehensive manner and to combine existing commitments with aspirational new commitments.

APEC leaders are scheduled to meet again in the United States in 2023.

APEC leaders also welcomed Peru’s bid to host the 2024 APEC meeting and South Korea’s bid to host the 2025 meeting. (fd)