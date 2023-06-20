APEC Shuanghua Collaboration guest said｜Li Huidi: I hope Heilongjiang will become an important node in the layout of intelligent computing in the future

June 20, 2023 21:27:09

Source: Leading News·Heilongjiang Daily

Author: Zhang Shu, Wang Debin, Meng Qingxuan

“Through participating in this conference, I deeply feel the significance of digitalization and greenization in promoting the green transformation and development of the economy and society, especially in contributing Chinese wisdom and Chinese solutions in international social governance.” Li Huidi, deputy general manager of China Mobile, said that many industry players It is of great reference value for us to gather together and share experiences and good practice cases.

Located in the core area of ​​Hanan Industrial New City, China Mobile Harbin Data Center has a planned total construction area of ​​about 596,000 square meters, a planned total assembly rack of 54,000, and a planned total investment of 12 billion yuan. It is China Mobile’s “4+N+31 +X” data center layout is one of N central nodes, one of the group’s three low-cost data centers, one of the group’s first-level IT cloud resource pools, one of the eight 5G core network areas, and also the main node of mobile cloud and Migu business. It is the central node for the development of big data and cloud computing in the Northeast region, providing storage and computing resource guarantee for the group’s strategic business deployment. At present, more than 120 companies, including Shenzhen Tencent Computer System Co., Ltd., Alibaba Cloud Computing Co., Ltd., Beijing Baidu Netcom Technology Co., Ltd., and Beijing Bytedance Network Technology Co., Ltd., have settled in.

Li Huidi

When it comes to the coordinated development of dual-informatization, Li Huidi said that we must first promote digital transformation, through digital industrialization, that is, big data centers, to promote the digital transformation of industries in all walks of life, combine with Heilongjiang’s manufacturing and industrial enterprises, and empower all industries To achieve green development in various industries, while achieving low-carbon, intelligent, and efficient, it also improves the level of intelligent manufacturing.

Li Huidi also said, “In terms of greening, our data center uses a lot of energy-saving technologies, including new energy, AI algorithms, etc. to reduce carbon emissions, and we are also building a data center with higher levels of artificial intelligence. Power Center. In the near future, we will deploy in the northern region, hoping to combine Heilongjiang’s regional advantages, university resources, and industrial advantages to make Harbin, Heilongjiang, an important node in the future intelligent computing layout, and provide endless power for the development of artificial intelligence. .

