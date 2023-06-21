APEC Shuanghua Collaboration guest said｜Wang Jiye: Digital technology is a must in the development of new energy

June 21, 2023 23:11:06

Source: Leading News·Heilongjiang Daily

Author: Dong Ying

“The coordinated development of digitalization and greenization is also a historic change in our country. The coordination of the two is very necessary and critical. Digitalization and greenization promote each other and develop together. Digitalization must empower greening. Greening To drive the development of digitalization.” Wang Jiye, deputy chief information engineer of State Grid, told reporters during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) digital greenization collaborative transformation and development seminar.

Wang Jiye said that in the process of synergy between industrialization and industrialization, the energy industry is very critical. Our country proposes to establish a new energy system, one of which is the new power system, which is the “main battlefield” of the energy industry. From the perspective of carbon emissions, the power system accounts for nearly half of the industry’s carbon emissions. It is very necessary to carry out green development of the power system, and this green development must require the support of digital technology, so digital technology must be used to realize the construction, operation and management of new power systems.

Talking about Heilongjiang’s vigorous development of new energy industry, Wang Jiye said that Heilongjiang’s wind power generation, especially photovoltaic power generation, is doing very well, and it can increase some efforts in wind power generation to give full play to its advantages. The development of new energy, especially distributed photovoltaics, must be promoted in an orderly manner. The development of new energy and the consumption of power grids, including the establishment of new systems for power grids, must be coordinated and combined. Digitalization plays an important role in it. Through data It is possible to manage so many distributed energy resources only with the empowerment and technical support. For example, the new energy cloud can manage more than 3 million new energy stations, and it is controlled in real time. Without the support of digital technology, this cannot be realized.

“Digital technology should be said to be a must in the development of new energy. It can be said that without digitalization, there will be no new power system, and without digitalization, there will be no new energy system.” Wang Jiye concluded.

