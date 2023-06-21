APEC Shuanghua Collaboration guest said｜Zhao Hongrui: From the perspective of large network, Heilongjiang has its unique advantages

June 21, 2023 23:11:01

Source: Leading News·Heilongjiang Daily

Author: Dong Ying

Zhao Hongrui, deputy director of the “International Cyberspace Governance Research Base” of Harbin Institute of Technology, participated in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Digital Green Coordinated Transformation Development Seminar as a representative of the think tank.

Zhao Hongrui said that Harbin Institute of Technology “International Cyberspace Governance Research Base” is supported by the think tank of the Central Cyberspace Administration of China. He is very happy that the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Symposium on Digital, Green, Coordinated Transformation and Development was held in Harbin. He mentioned the “big network concept” and said that the original network was a network in a narrow sense. The current network has been greatly expanded and is a large network, such as agricultural networks, road networks, and power networks. to the domain of the network.

Zhao Hongrui

Zhao Hongrui believes that Heilongjiang has a vast territory and has its unique advantages from the perspective of a large network. Heilongjiang has both “green” and network. The combination of “green” and network is the characteristic of Heilongjiang, and it is also a new growth of Heilongjiang. point.

When asked how Harbin Institute of Technology‘s “Cyberspace International Governance Research Base” would provide think tank support for Heilongjiang’s digital, green, and coordinated transformation and development, Zhao Hongrui said: “We have gone through the 1.0 era of pure network research, and later researched digital-based governance. The 2.0 era of elements has now entered the 3.0 era of big network, big elements, and big information. There will be some research results on the innovation and development of our cultural tourism, agriculture, and industry. Supporting the decision-making of the country and the provincial party committee and the provincial government, especially in terms of culture and tourism, Heilongjiang is uniquely endowed, and we have achieved certain results recently.”