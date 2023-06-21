Home » APEC Shuanghua Collaboration Guest Talk｜Tian Zhifeng: Bringing International Cutting-Edge Network Security Technology to Heilongjiang
APEC Shuanghua Collaboration Guest Talk｜Tian Zhifeng: Bringing International Cutting-Edge Network Security Technology to Heilongjiang

APEC Shuanghua Collaboration Guest Talk｜Tian Zhifeng: Bringing International Cutting-Edge Network Security Technology to Heilongjiang

June 21, 2023 15:16:43

Source: Leading News·Heilongjiang Daily

Author: Sun Mingyang, Wang Debin, Meng Qingxuan

“Kaspersky is a network security company headquartered in Moscow. It was established in 1997 and entered China in 2003. In the past 20 years in China, we have been deeply involved in the promotion and research and development of professional network security technologies.” Tian Zhifeng said , as a leading international network security company, has done a lot of network security work with domestic partners over the years. In terms of network threat intelligence, Kaspersky is a leading company.

At the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Digital Green Collaborative Transformation Development Seminar held on the 20th, Kaspersky Sales Director Tian Zhifeng said that in recent years, Kaspersky has actively responded to the call to do some network security implementation and implementation across the country. For empowerment work, we hope to use our technical expertise to bring more international leading network security technologies to the ground and cooperate with local enterprises and partners.

Tian Zhifeng said that the Northeast has always been a market area that we attach great importance to. In the traditional impression, Heilongjiang is a large agricultural province. On the one hand, I believe there is room for cooperation between the two parties, hoping to help agricultural enterprises ensure their data security during digital transformation. At the same time, we also hope to cooperate with universities and research institutions in Heilongjiang to have more opportunities to bring international cutting-edge network security technology to Heilongjiang.

Reporter: Sun Mingyang; Video: Wang Debin and Meng Qingxuan

