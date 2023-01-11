Listen to the audio version of the article

The “direct” damages of mountain-related activities amount to at least 50 million euros which the five regions involved in the crisis due to the lack of snow in the Apennines complain at the table convened by the Minister of Tourism Daniela Santanchè with the regions and the categories of the sector. “But they could even triple if indirect damages are also considered,” explained the president of Tuscany Eugenio Giani.

Government responses

The Government is ready to intervene with “answers within a short time, 2-3 weeks” explained Santanchè, because “time is a fundamental category for entrepreneurs: it means closing companies and losing jobs”. The Minister of Tourism added: “They told us about 50 million, but I asked the Regions individually to make precise estimates, because the damage could be greater”.

Four support measures

The support measures that the Government is thinking of will focus on four directives: “We have grounded the fact – explains the minister – that we have a ministry fund to be able to finance investments for ski lifts and snow, and we have decided that we can restore the investments that many of these damaged localities made in 2022 and therefore be able to immediately give them this money that has been invested in order to give fresh resources and not worsen their situation”.

Covid funds to be recovered

The second step will be “to release the Covid funds that some Regions have in their stomachs, but which cannot be used for other purposes and we believe we can do it quickly”.

Shock absorbers for the sector

Explaining the third measure, Santanchè reveals that he spoke with the Minister of Labor Marina Calderone. «We have sensitized her, but she already was, on the problem of social safety nets and we will work from this point of view, because seasonal workers cannot have the redundancy fund as an exception. We also want to give answers to the seasonal workers, who in this case include, for example, also the ski instructors who are a category that is suffering a lot because they haven’t worked an hour».