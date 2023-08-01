Apolo el Perro presents his debut album full of experimentation and synthesizers

The alternative rock band, Apolo el Perro presented their debut album on all digital platforms. It is a fusion of pop and indie rock with an experimental tone.

The recording of the record work, which contains 8 songs, was made at Ca’azapá Studios. While the post-production took place at Iván Sosa’s PaKová Studios, under the production and direction of Matheo Bolla.

They are made up of Apolo el Perro, Mauricio Ramírez on vocals, Norman León on bass, synthesizers and vocals; Matheo Bolla, bass, guitar, synthesizers and voice; Michael Green, synthesizers and Ernesto Guillén on vocals.

They stressed that the group is a project that was born some time ago and that unites the friendship of several friends, the passion for music and experimentation. They mentioned that the songs have the particularity of being products of the genuineness of a small moment, expressed as it is.

Finally, they highlighted that their future plans are to make more music and have the live presentation of the aforementioned material.

