As an alternative to the different music platforms of Streaming that exists in the Colombian market, whose common denominator is the payment of a monthly fee to be able to access millions of songs and podcasts, Trebel arrives in the country to offer all the advantages of these services, but without cost, without interruptions and without Internet connection .

Trebel seeks not only to combat piracy, but also to build loyalty with its more than 75 million free music tracks for Colombians who cannot afford a subscription, or who simply do not have constant connectivity on their mobile phones.

“The Colombian market has all the components for Trebel have growth potential. assures Kevin Mills, Global Expansion Leader of the platform. “We plan to exceed 5 million users by the end of this year, becoming the number 1 legal music platform in the country.”, adds the executive. Precisely, a key factor for the arrival of Trebel to the national territory to “democratize” the way in which music is consumed was the penetration of the mobile Internet service, which -according to data from the Ministry of Information Technology and Communications (MINTIC)- only 15 million Colombians have postpaid plans, while approximately 55 millions are prepaid.

“Almost 80% of the population has prepaid phone plans, data consumption being a ‘pain’ for millions of people, and that is why the ability to listen to music without an Internet connection is essential,” says Mills, stressing that, “Trebel’s business model consists of an exchange of value, where users interact with advertising in exchange for downloading music at no cost to their devices. TrebeL hopes to be an alternative for advertisers who are looking to reach consumers in an innovative way because Colombia is one of the countries in the region with the highest growth in terms of spending on digital advertising.”, Add.

The complete catalogs of the most representative record labels such as Sony Music, Warner Music and Universal Music, as well as those of hundreds of independent labels, are available in this app, offering the musical repertoire that Colombians consume the most.