Two traffic accidents that occurred on roads in the north of Casanare, claimed the lives of two men; It coincided that those involved were driving motorcycles.

The first act leaves Pedro Luis Jiménez Lombana, a professional soldier by profession, as a missing victim, who was found lifeless on the San Luis de Palenque – Trinidad road.

Jiménez Lombana was found partially cremated next to a motorcycle on the side of the aforementioned road.

In another spectacular road accident, on the Pore – Trinidad road, 22-year-old Freddy Ricardo Cortes Vergara lost his life after crashing his motorcycle into a tree. The deceased apparently would have lost control of the rolling stock, due to the strong impact, he died instantly on the spot.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

