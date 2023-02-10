Home News Appalling accidents on roads in the north of Casanare leave two dead
Appalling accidents on roads in the north of Casanare leave two dead

Appalling accidents on roads in the north of Casanare leave two dead

Two traffic accidents that occurred on roads in the north of Casanare, claimed the lives of two men; It coincided that those involved were driving motorcycles.

The first act leaves Pedro Luis Jiménez Lombana, a professional soldier by profession, as a missing victim, who was found lifeless on the San Luis de Palenque – Trinidad road.

Jiménez Lombana was found partially cremated next to a motorcycle on the side of the aforementioned road.

In another spectacular road accident, on the Pore – Trinidad road, 22-year-old Freddy Ricardo Cortes Vergara lost his life after crashing his motorcycle into a tree. The deceased apparently would have lost control of the rolling stock, due to the strong impact, he died instantly on the spot.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

