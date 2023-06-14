Apparently, Altbach barely escaped a bloodbath

The attack on a mourners in Altbach could have ended much worse. Apparently, the suspect didn’t use a firecracker, but a hand grenade – which only missed its full effect due to fortunate circumstances.
When the explosive device was dropped on a mourners in Altbach im district of Esslingen was thrown, according to research by our newspaper, there is a high probability that it is one Hand grenades of the M75 type. Police explosives experts assume that the hand grenade, which was manufactured in the former Yugoslavia, was thrown by the 23-year-old suspect at up to 500 visitors to a funeral. The ones on the Friedhof Fragments found indicate a hand grenade of this type or of the identical type M93, which was manufactured in Macedonia.