Apparently drones shot down again over Moscow region

Russia again accuses Ukraine of attempted drone strikes in the Moscow region. Accordingly, the missiles should have been shot down. Air traffic at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport was temporarily diverted.

According to state media reports, Russian air defense shot down two drones over the Moscow region. “Two drones were rendered harmless by means of electronic warfare,” reported the TASS news agency, citing the emergency services. A third drone was destroyed in the Kaluga region, around 190 kilometers southwest of Moscow.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote in his Telegram channel that the Russian air defense had fended off “another attempted attack by Ukrainian drones”. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova described the incident as “another act of terrorism”. According to the information, no one was injured.

Air traffic at Moscow Airport temporarily diverted

According to preliminary findings, all three drones were aimed at Moscow, the TASS report said. The state news agency RIA Novosti reported the shooting down of two drones near the village of Valuevo, in the Moscow region. They fell into an open field without injuring anyone. The agency reports gave no indication of where the drones had been shot down. The information cannot be independently verified.

For security reasons, air traffic was diverted from Vnukovo Airport, located south-west of Moscow city centre, to other airports. According to the Russian Aviation Authority, flight operations resumed at 8 a.m. Moscow time.

Already several incidents with drones

There had already been drone attacks on the capital Moscow at the beginning and end of May. According to the authorities, houses were also damaged and people injured. As a consequence, President Vladimir Putin had called for an improvement in their own air defenses. Putin blamed Ukraine for the attacks. The government in Kiev had denied any direct involvement in the attacks.

conflicting parties as a source

Information on the course of the war, shelling and casualties provided by official bodies of the Russian and Ukrainian conflict parties cannot be directly checked by an independent body in the current situation.

