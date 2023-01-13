«We cannot accept that the Barco della Regina Cornaro is in a state of shameful abandonment. All together we must join forces to do something ». With this intent Elvio Gatto, former president of the Altivole environmental commission and today an activist for the protection of local heritageorganized today 12 January at 20.45 a public meeting to discuss the fate of the Barco di Altivole.

«You love what you know and we don’t want a historic building that constitutes a milestone of the Renaissance in the Veneto to fall into oblivion», adds Gatto. On Thursday 12, together with him in the municipal auditorium Ferraro in via Roma, he will take the floor historian Giacinto Cecchetto, called upon to trace an excursus on the events of the noble residence, as well as the severed tower and Villa Pasqualigo di Caselle. The initial greetings will instead be entrusted to Fai and Italia Nostra.

Closed for years now the Barco is today devoured by vegetation and in need of restoration, with the frescoes fading, the rain filtering and the party halls invaded by birds and mice.

At the beginning of 2000, the building once owned by the Province passed to a private fund, the current manager is Namira from Milan, while the “local developer” is Numeria. Even the Municipality of Altivole, which at the time could not exercise pre-emption rights over the property due to lack of funds, is now working to turn the spotlight on the Barco, which was the summer residence of Caterina Cornaro, Venetian who became Queen of Cyprus, Armenia and Jerusalem and then Lady of Asolo between 1489 and 1510.

The Barco was candidate in extremis among the “Places of the Heart” of Fai, Fondo Ambiente Italiano, collecting 501 votes and placing itself in 188th place in the national ranking, too little to enter a circuit of attention through Fai which (over 2,500 votes) allowed participation in an enhancement project or in the drafting of a preliminary investigation to be sent to the Ministry of Cultural Heritage and the Superintendence, to understand how to preserve it. So other ways are being tried to raise public awareness. Today’s initiative in the auditorium goes in this direction. Free admission.

