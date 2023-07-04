In the first instance only five convictions

by Lorenzo Dolce (ANSA) – breaking latest news, JULY 04 – The Public Prosecutor’s Office of breaking latest news has filed an appeal against the first instance sentence on the tragedy of the Rigopiano hotel in Farindola (breaking latest news), overwhelmed on 18 January 2017 by an avalanche that caused the death of 29 people. The Public Prosecutor’s Office challenged the decision, issued on 23 February by the investigating judge of the Court of the Adriatic capital, in relation to all the people acquitted for whom a conviction had been requested. The proceedings before the investigating judge had concluded with 25 acquittals and 5 convictions.



In the first instance, the mayor of Farindola, Ilario Lacchetta, was sentenced to two years and eight months; the manager of the road system of the Province of breaking latest news and the head of the road system of the institution, Paolo D’Incecco and Mauro Di Blasio (3 years and 4 months); the former hotel manager, representative of the Gran Sasso Resort & Spa, Bruno Di Tommaso (six months) and the drafter of the technical report for the intervention on the canopies and verandas of the hotel, Giuseppe Gatto (6 months).



Among the acquittals were those of the former prefect of breaking latest news Francesco Provolo, the former president of the Province of breaking latest news Antonio Di Marco and representatives of various institutions, such as the Abruzzo Region, the Province of breaking latest news, the Municipality of Farindola and the Prefecture. The reasons for the acquittals are contained in the reasons filed by the investigating judge Sarandrea three months after the pronouncement. The 274-page document focuses on the concept of the unpredictability of the event and on the undetectable responsibility of the defendants, which excludes “any causal link between the alleged omissive conduct of the defendants and the collapse of the Rigopiano hotel”.



The prosecutor’s office, represented by the chief prosecutor Giuseppe Bellelli and by the prosecutors Andrea Papalia and Anna Benigni, had asked for 26 sentences during the trial, for a total of 151 and a half years in prison, and four acquittals. Immediately after the sentence was read, chaos broke out in the courtroom, amid the anger and despair of the relatives of the victims.



