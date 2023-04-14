A Washington Court of Appeals on Thursday rejected the appeal filed by former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) for which he sought to get rid of the defamation trial of journalist E. Jean Carroll, who accuses him of having raped her 30 years ago. years.

Trump had filed the appeal claiming to be protected by presidential immunity, since the statements he made against Carroll took place while he was still president.

But the Washington Court of Appeals, which has jurisdiction over federal employees, has refused to answer such a claim, US media reported.

“We have never made a decision determining that a certain type of conduct is in itself within or outside the scope of your employment, and we decline to do so in this case,” said the court, which returned the matter to the New York court.

The New York court hearing this case had temporarily suspended the trial pending a decision in Washington.

The 79-year-old journalist is maintaining this legal battle for defamation after the former president denied having raped her and had made what he considers “false accusations” about her after publishing her account of the alleged incident in a book and in a newspaper in 2019. magazine article.

Added to this lawsuit is another for the alleged rape, which Carroll filed in November when the new New York Adult Survivors Law came into force, which opens a one-year period in the state to seek justice for sexual crimes that have so far been prescribed.

The New York judge has yet to say whether he will combine the two lawsuits that Carroll has filed against Trump in a single case.

