Saxony’s fruit growers are expecting the first apple blossoms at the end of April. Due to the night frost in recent weeks, flowering has been delayed somewhat, as the managing director of the state association of Saxon fruit, Udo Jentzsch, said on Wednesday. So far, the trees have mostly still green buds, which is not unusual for this time of year. In general, the night frosts have not caused any major damage to the apple trees, says Jentzsch.