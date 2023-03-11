Home News Apple Downgraded to Sell, Lightshed Partners Risks 20% Downside From Investing.com
News

Apple Downgraded to Sell, Lightshed Partners Risks 20% Downside From Investing.com

by admin
Apple Downgraded to Sell, Lightshed Partners Risks 20% Downside From Investing.com
© Reuters.

Investing.com – Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) (:AAPL) could underperform the market going forward, as iPhone sales are likely to fall short of analyst estimates, according to analysts at Lightshed Partners.

According to analysts at Lightshed Partners, who downgraded the stock to Sell from Neutral with a price target of $120 per share, which implies a 20% downside risk.

“Our estimates are lower than consensus due to a more conservative outlook for iPhone sales and moderating services revenue growth expectations,” the analysts wrote in a note to clients.

LP also believes that the extension of the smartphone replacement cycle will continue until 2024 for several reasons, including:

  1. Telephone subsidies by wireless carriers, which are flat or declining in 2023 and declining in 2024;
  2. Longer Terms for Phone Payment Plans;
  3. Increased use of eSIM to activate a new customer on an existing phone;
  4. Absence of significant new applications driving interest in 5G; And
  5. Potential economic weakness

Lightshed’s estimates of iPhone revenues are less than $6 billion for 2023 and $17 billion for 2024: “We believe there is an increased risk to iPhone sales in China due to retaliation from worsening relations between the US and Chinese governments,” the analysts wrote.

See also  Lgbt - Martina Recchiuti - International

You may also like

Rhino News, and more…: Spectral Illumination

Santiago will experience the pilgrimage of the Lord...

A senator for Colombia

young people plead for a “transfer of skills...

Constitutional Court will study lawsuit that seeks to...

Scholars analyze internal and external influences | Xi...

All about composites, the appointment is still in...

Press: MILRDC denounces and condemns the complaint of...

They accept Group Action – Chocó7días.com

Poste Italiane and Deutsche Post DHL Group sign...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy