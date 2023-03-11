© Reuters.



Investing.com – Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) (:AAPL) could underperform the market going forward, as iPhone sales are likely to fall short of analyst estimates, according to analysts at Lightshed Partners.

According to analysts at Lightshed Partners, who downgraded the stock to Sell from Neutral with a price target of $120 per share, which implies a 20% downside risk.

“Our estimates are lower than consensus due to a more conservative outlook for iPhone sales and moderating services revenue growth expectations,” the analysts wrote in a note to clients.

LP also believes that the extension of the smartphone replacement cycle will continue until 2024 for several reasons, including:

Telephone subsidies by wireless carriers, which are flat or declining in 2023 and declining in 2024; Longer Terms for Phone Payment Plans; Increased use of eSIM to activate a new customer on an existing phone; Absence of significant new applications driving interest in 5G; And Potential economic weakness

Lightshed’s estimates of iPhone revenues are less than $6 billion for 2023 and $17 billion for 2024: “We believe there is an increased risk to iPhone sales in China due to retaliation from worsening relations between the US and Chinese governments,” the analysts wrote.