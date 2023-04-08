Home News Apple fans! Mark June 5 in the Da Benzinga Italia calendar
by admin
Apple (NASDAQ: ) plans to debut its first mixed reality (MR) headset on June 5, 2023; the company sees it as the beginning of a post-iPhone era, Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman said in his weekly Power On newsletter.

The launch will allow Apple to enter a new category, offering a taste of the future where people interact via headphones instead of pocket touchscreens, he said.

Gurman expects the company to launch not only the headset, but also the xOS operating system, accompanying services, and most importantly, a software development kit and platform that will help developers write new types of apps.

Accept the invitation to WWDC
An invitation sent out by Apple last week to the Annual Worldwide Developer Conference, or WWDC, provides some pointers, Gurman said.

The graphic is clearly a diagram of the Apple Park spaceship campus, and indicates the first day of the conference to be held at the company’s headquarters, he said.

The second graphic, an outline of a rainbow structure on Apple’s campus, is also interesting, Gurman said, while noting that it resembles the curved shape of Apple’s upward-facing headphones.

At WWDC 2023, Apple will hold a special full-day event on campus, followed by online developer sessions throughout the week, Gurman said. Keynote speeches, however, will be taped and not presented on stage, he noted.

The reason behind it may be due to the intention to have a refined video to leave nothing to chance, Gurman said. The company may also not want to risk a failure of the onstage headphone demo, he added.

Susan Prescott, head of developer relations, called Apple’s conference “the biggest and most exciting yet” and said the company “is looking forward to hosting this very special event,” Gurman said.

“The company understands that everyone expects headphones, including Wall Street, and wouldn’t want to raise further expectations if it fails to meet them,” he said.

Shares of Apple finished Tuesday’s session down 0.32% at $165.63. Benzinga Pro data.

