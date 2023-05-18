Apple releases macOS 13.4 | news

Four beta versions and, surprisingly, three release candidates had to be tested before Apple released the latest macOS update for all customers. This is the case with immediate effect; macOS Ventura version 13.4 is now available in the system software update. It is already known that this will not be the last Ventura update. Since mid-April, the direct successor, i.e. macOS 13.5, has been noticeable in access statistics. With Apple already presenting macOS 14 in less than a month, macOS 13.5 could thus complete the Ventura cycle in the summer. From then on there will still be security updates, but Apple’s development departments will then concentrate fully on the next major release.

The improvements of macOS 13.5

As is usually the case, .x updates are all about bug fixes and stability improvements. This is also the case this time, although there is also a functional extension. Apple mentions the following changes in the update description:

The sports feed in the Apple News sidebar provides easy access to reports, scores, standings and more for teams and leagues (not available in this country!)

Apple News’ “My Sports” score and fixture cards take you directly to game pages where you can find more details about specific games (also not ours)

Fixes an issue where the Mac auto-unlock using Apple Watch didn’t work

Fixes a Bluetooth issue where keyboards are slow to connect to the Mac after a restart

Addresses a VoiceOver issue when navigating to landmarks on webpages

Fixes an issue where Screen Time settings might reset or not sync across devices

Updates for older systems

If you didn’t want to or couldn’t make the switch to macOS Ventura, you will also find updates for the direct predecessors. As always, Apple not only provides security-related updates for the current version.