In October 2022 Apple presented a new Apple TV 4K: Instead of an A12, the third-generation Apple TV 4K now uses the Apple A15, albeit in a somewhat slimmed-down form: instead of the usual six processor cores, the A15 in the Apple TV comes with only five therefore, for a efficiencies is disabled. Manufacturers usually do this to significantly increase production yields.

But the Apple TV 4K also came with a new Siri Remote: instead of a Lightning connector, it now had a USB-C port for charging. However, one looked in vain for other innovations in the remote control. However, there were major difficulties, because the new Siri Remote with USB-C port kept losing the connection to the Apple TV.

Some users were not affected by this behavior – others were constantly. It is also observed that the problem sometimes occurs dozens of times in an hour and then magically not for several days. Despite an intensive search, those affected could not identify an exact pattern and Apple support also seemed at a loss and very often suspected a nearby source of interference that was affecting the Bluetooth connection to the Siri Remote.

Long troubleshooting

Also tvOS 16.3, 16.3.1 and 16.3.2 do not fix the annoying bug. But tonight, Apple seems to have finally released a bug fix update for the connectivity issues. There is only one point listed in the update notes: namely the elimination of connection problems regarding the Siri Remote with USB-C port with the third-generation Apple TV 4K.

No response yet

Since the update has only just been released, there is of course no feedback from users as to whether Apple has actually fixed the bug. Apple took an unusually long time troubleshooting – especially considering that the bug was widely reported on many forums and social media.