Apple TV+ free for Vodafone customers

Apple TV+ is now also available on Vodafone’s TV platform. Users have the option of using the streaming app on both the GigaTV Cable Box 2 cable receiver and the GigaTV Net Box.

Action: 3 months free trial

Vodafone customers can Apple TV+ Try it free for three months. Within the promotional period from June 15 to September 15, 2023, you can create a free voucher code for Apple TV+ in the customer portal. Even those who have used Apple TV+ before, for example after purchasing an Apple product, can use this three-month free subscription. If the subscription is not canceled in good time, costs of EUR 6.99 per month will be incurred from the fourth month. In addition, Vodafone offers a bundle Giga TV and Apple TV 4K. The price for the package is EUR 9.99 per month for the first six months, and EUR 19.99 thereafter.

VODAFONE GIGA TV

Apple TV+: Programminhalte

Apple TV+ offers users a rich selection of award-winning series, including “Ted Lasso”, “Severance”, “Pachinko”, “The Morning Show” and “Shrinking”. The offer also includes films such as “CODA” and the recently released “Tetris”. The program is rounded off by live sports broadcasts.

