Apple Vision Pro: The gestures to control the interface | News

During the WWDC keynote, Apple went into great detail about the tasks that the new “Mixed Reality” headset can perform – and how many details had to be considered in terms of operation. However, it was hardly possible to illuminate all aspects, which is why Apple went into specific areas of the system in numerous WWDC sessions. An important point is, for example, how users have to interact with content at all – because text input is possible via keyboard, but voice commands and gestures are primarily used for control. The latter seem quite familiar, although the whole hand is used instead of individual fingers.

A good example of how finger gestures have been translated into hand and arm movements is zoom in and out. Instead of performing the familiar two-finger motion, move your hands away from each other instead. This is probably due to the fact that such gestures can be recorded much more easily using a sensor than when there are only minimal changes in the finger position. The same applies to clicking or double-clicking. Thumb and forefinger touch, then the input is made by hand – the same action performed twice, stands for double taps. Apple mentions being able to rest your hands on your legs because it would be very tiring to always raise your arms all the way up.

A few days ago we had highlighted which one tricks used by Apple, in order to record the desired actions – if possible shortly before the user has even connected, how to proceed. The hand gestures mentioned above always work in accordance with information on the viewing direction, because in this way it can be recorded at which point in the virtual space manipulations are desired at all. According to initial reports, the controls take a little getting used to, but early testers were very impressed by the precision and reliability.