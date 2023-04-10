© Reuters. Apple Watch survives the ocean and tells the story



An Apple Watch lost overnight at sea was found in perfect condition thanks to Instagram, a 16-year-old girl and her father.

What happened

After the incredible case of a Brazilian student who got his iPhone 11 a week later and still functional despite being seven meters deep inside a lake, an Apple Watch went on an epic night swim.

During a schooner ride off the coast of Sao Paulo, Brazil, Jefferson Rocha lost his Apple Watch, which fell off his wrist and sank into the water. He was able to locate it via the function Find My as the device’s internal GPS signal was still active, AppleInsider reported.

After losing his Apple Watch, Rocha was surprised that the device’s GPS signal was still active. Eventually, the watch’s battery died and he stopped reporting his location, which last time read as “in the middle of the sea.”

Later, Rocha received a message from a 16-year-old girl on Instagram who claimed that her father, Benoni Antonio Filho, had found his watch while scuba diving in a coral park.

The Apple Watch was eventually returned to Rocha in perfect working order.

According to the report, the device may have been Apple Watch SE or Apple Watch Series 3.

Because it is important

The company’s latest Apple Watch Series 8 and Watch SE led by Tim Cook they have a water resistance of 50 meters according to the ISO 22810:2010 standard, which means they could be used for shallow water activities, but not at high speeds or when diving.

