Apple’s EPS Beat Expectations by $0.09, Revenue Beats Forecast From Investing.com

Investing.com – Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) reported second-quarter earnings per share of $1.52, $0.09 above analyst estimates of $1.43. Revenue for the quarter was $94.8B versus consensus estimates of $92.9B.

Shares of Apple closed at $165.79, up 7.31% over the past 3 months and up 5.75% over the past 12 months.

Apple has received 11 positive earnings-per-share revisions and 18 negative EPS revisions in the past 90 days. See previous price reactions to Apple’s earnings here.

According to InvestingPro, Apple’s financial health score is a “very good performer.”

