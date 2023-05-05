Home » Apple’s EPS Beat Expectations by $0.09, Revenue Beats Forecast From Investing.com
News

Apple’s EPS Beat Expectations by $0.09, Revenue Beats Forecast From Investing.com

by admin
Apple’s EPS Beat Expectations by $0.09, Revenue Beats Forecast From Investing.com
© Reuters. Apple’s EPS beat expectations by $0.09 as revenue beats forecasts

Investing.com – Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) reported second-quarter earnings per share of $1.52, $0.09 above analyst estimates of $1.43. Revenue for the quarter was $94.8B versus consensus estimates of $92.9B.

Shares of Apple closed at $165.79, up 7.31% over the past 3 months and up 5.75% over the past 12 months.

Apple has received 11 positive earnings-per-share revisions and 18 negative EPS revisions in the past 90 days. See previous price reactions to Apple’s earnings here.

According to InvestingPro, Apple’s financial health score is a “very good performer.”

Check out Apple’s recent earnings performance and Apple’s financials here.

Follow which companies are expecting quarterly data on Investing.com’s economic earnings calendar.

See also  Asobancaria supports the call to reduce bank interest rates

You may also like

Kılıçdaroğlu: The lowest civil servant salary will be...

Roy Barreras paving his way to the Presidency?

Vittorio Sgarbi on trial for defamation against Virginia...

D2/J20: Kotoko FC, unpaid players boycott Foadan match...

in La Jagua del Pilar there would be...

Moscow accuses US of drone attack on Kremlin...

Heavy rain at 20 rainfall stations yesterday in...

Uncivil behavior of certain enumerators: the CENI warns...

Prosecutor’s Office in Cali opened an urgent act...

Apple’s revenue is better than expected legal person:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy