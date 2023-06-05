Apple’s first MR mixed reality glasses Vision Pro debut-Business Times

Apple held the WWDC 2023 conference in the early morning of today (6th), and released the first MR mixed reality glasses, named Vision Pro. The price is US$3,499, about NT$107,000, and it will be available early next year.

In addition to the watch-like turntable on the fuselage, Vision Pro can also be operated directly with voice, eyes, and gestures.

In order to enrich the diversity of use, Apple and Disney entered into a partnership for Vision Pro content.

Vision Pro can watch movies immersively in a full field of view, especially in the field of games, and can be used all day when charging. In order to reduce weight, the battery is externally configured, and the battery itself has a battery life of 2 hours.

In terms of specifications and configuration, the lenses are made in cooperation with Zeiss, using three-layer lenses, and there are also myopia inserts for myopia. There are multiple lenses inside the glasses to capture the user’s eyes and gestures. Using the M2 chip and the real-time sensor processing chip R1 that was built from the ground up for this device. Apple also uses the retina-scanning password Opic ID to improve anti-theft features.

The body is made of aluminum alloy, the headband can be adjusted to various sizes, and dual speakers are installed on both sides to enhance the three-dimensional sense of sound. Micro OLED has a single-eye resolution of more than 4K, allowing you to watch 3D movies.

Light and Thin Apple Launches Largest MacBook Air Ever

Apple launched a large-sized MacBook Air at the WWDC conference in the early morning of the 6th. The screen has been increased from the original 13 inches to 15.3 inches. It is the largest MacBook Air in history.

The large-screen MacBook Air has a thickness of up to 1.15 cm and weighs 3.3 pounds (1.49 kg). It is equipped with an M2 processor, 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and 16-core neural network engine. Equipped with a MagSafe charging port, 2 Thunderbolt ports, and a 3.5mm port. A total of 4 colors including midnight black, star blank, space gray and silver will be launched.

Pre-orders began on June 13 in several launch countries, but Taiwan is not listed, and the time to market is undecided.

