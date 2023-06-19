Applicants were invited to update their government plans

Trained and informed candidates toured the other 12 municipalities of Risaralda with the assistance of more than 250 pre-candidates. Now it is up to Pereira and Dosquebradas.

If there is something that citizens must demand of those who represent us, it is that they constantly update themselves on the way in which they are going to govern, that they be transparent and abide by the legally established terms for the correct development of their political exercise. For this reason, programs such as the one called trained and informed are generated, which aims to strengthen this type of aspects in each of the pre-candidates who aspire to positions of popular election.

As a pedagogical exercise, the Technological University of Pereira in the company of ESAP, RAP Eje Cafetero, SUEJE, the Regional Commission for Competitiveness and Society in Movement, promote in Risaralda the strategy “Trained and Informed Candidates”, academic conferences that intend that applicants to elected positions, update their knowledge on the legal mandates of government programs, gaps in territorial development, expectations of productivity and competitiveness, spaces for citizen participation and routes to access the projects and programs defined in the new National Development Plan.

visiting municipalities

Thus, between the months of May and June, 12 of the 14 municipalities that the department has were visited, as part of the program called “Agreements for the Development of Risaralda”, to provide candidates for public corporations with the instruments that allow them to build a government political proposal, adjusted to the fiscal, administrative, economic and social reality of the territory.

According to what was stated by Vanessa Aristizábal, Coordinator of Sociedad en Movimiento, more than 250 pre-candidates for councils, assembly, mayors and governorships have participated in these workshops. “It was a very pleasant experience, we definitely need to return to each of the municipalities, it is necessary to accompany the political and social leaders who are so far from the capital city, because if we really want to talk about development, we want a competitive city and department , productive, because it is necessary that we also consider that where the peasants are, the rural population who want a different city and department, because they also need the academy to reach them, in Pueblo Rico and Mistrató the reception was extraordinary”, he declared the official

what’s coming

Now the invitation is for the pre-candidates for councils, mayors, assembly, governorship and mayors of Pereira and Dosquebradas, to participate in the day of Trained and Informed Candidates, which will take place on Wednesday, June 21 starting at 7:45 p.m. In the morning in the auditorium of the Pereira Chamber of Commerce, there will be an open discussion on territorial planning and development, which will be accompanied by the National Planning Department, DNP.

This strategy is aligned with the bets of the academy in the context of science, technology, extension and innovation, quality of life and well-being of citizens in Risaralda.

Given

It is expected that for the month of August a second round can be carried out, to bring offers of services from the institutions that in turn connect with those who are chosen.

Opinion

Vanessa Aristizabal

Society in Motion Coordinator

“This is an initiative that was born with the leadership of the rector of the Technological University of Pereira and the rector of ESAP, we seek to be with the best, the experts in land planning to be able to generate a mechanism that we have called a pedagogical strategy for candidates. trained and informed, this program intends to provide planning tools for the candidates, during the tours we had in the other 12 municipalities, we had sessions of four hours on average in which we delivered each of the elements by the ESAP on how a proposal for a government program should be formulated, then they had the opportunity to learn the figures of the territory, how they are in poverty, the most important gaps in terms of health, education, infrastructure. They were also able to learn about the prioritized projects according to the profile of each of the municipalities”.

