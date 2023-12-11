Application of the Summer EBT Program permanently in the United States

Nevada to Implement Summer EBT Program Permanently

The state of Nevada has announced plans to implement the Summer Electronic Transfer of Benefits (EBT) program permanently, providing nutritional assistance to low-income families with children during the summer months. The program, also known as the Summer EBT program, aims to offer families with eligible children $40.00 USD each summer month to purchase food at supermarkets, farmers markets, or other authorized retailers.

The United States Department of Agriculture has approved Nevada’s plan to offer the program permanently, with eligible households set to begin receiving benefits by the summer of 2024. Officials from the Division of Welfare and Support Services of the state have expressed their intention to enroll in the program and submit a plan before the deadline.

The Summer EBT program targets families with children who meet the requirements for free or reduced-price meals in schools. This eligibility criterion allows them to automatically qualify for EBT benefits during the summer. The USDA website has stated that the program seeks to improve summer nutrition programs, and the official launch of the Summer EBT program for Children is set for the summer of 2024.

Traditionally, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) has assisted thousands of low-income families with food issues. While some eligibility requirements for SNAP have changed in recent times, the Summer EBT program will be granted permanently in Nevada, providing much-needed food assistance to children during the summer holidays.

