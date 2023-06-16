Application of the Three Day Fiction (FG) – NWB Livefeed

Online message – Thursday 06/15/2023

Procedural Law | Application of the three-day fiction (FG)

The presumption of access

§ 122 Abs. 2 No. 1 AO does not lapse regardless of legitimate doubts raised by the recipient regarding the notification time calculated according to the presumption of receipt if no postal delivery is scheduled to take place on two consecutive days within the three-day period ( FG Münster, judgment of May 11, 2023 – 8 K 520/22 E ; revision approved).

facts: The tax office received an objection from the plaintiff against his 2020 income tax assessment with an objection decision dated

28.1.2022 (a Friday) rejected. As part of the statement of claim, which was filed with the court on

3.3.2022 received, the plaintiff stated that the opposition decision was made on

3.2.2022 (a Thursday) had reached his authorized representative. The postal service provider used by the tax office does not deliver any post to the authorized representative’s office address on Saturdays.

The FG Münster dismissed the action as inadmissible:

The lawsuit was filed with a time limit because, according to the statutory notification fiction of the

§ 122 Abs. 2 No. 1 AO the appeal decision

31.1.2022 (a Monday) is deemed to have been announced.

The three-day fiction is applicable: From the Senate’s point of view, it is certain that the objection decision sent by simple letter on

28.1.2022 has been posted. For this purpose, the Senate relies on the description of the tax office on the organization of the internal postal process in the tax office and on the information obtained from the postal service provider, including the submitted shipment details of two postal items in question.

The plaintiff, on the other hand, did not succeed in substantiating justified doubts about the statutory disclosure fiction. A different notice of receipt, such as the receipt stamp of the attorney’s office on the opposition decision, is not sufficient for this. It was also not possible to determine which employee of the authorized representative had put the date of receipt on the objection decision.

that asserted by the plaintiff general unreliability of the postal service provider used by the tax office is not to be followed with reference to the postal delivery time measurements provided by the postal service provider. At one achieved by the postal service provider Delivery rate of 95.5% for the period between the day of posting and the second working day following the day of posting, despite two days off for delivery (Saturday and Sunday), it cannot (generally) be assumed to be an atypical constellation that invalidates the three-day fiction without the existence of other circumstances.

