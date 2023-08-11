Application phase for international Stefan Heym sponsorship awards ends on September 15, 2023 | TUCcurrent

TUCaktuell

Prof. Dr. Bernadette Malinowski, Chair of Modern German and Comparative Literature, sees great potential at Chemnitz University of Technology to apply for projects or initiatives for the award and thus carry Heym’s memory to the university

The writer Stefan Heym was made an honorary citizen of the city of Chemnitz in 2001. Photo: International Stefan Heym Society/Andreas Truxa

The city of Chemnitz offers the International Stefan Heym Promotional Prize for projects and initiatives that deal with the life, work and work of Stefan Heym in a special way. The application phase ends on September 15, 2023. The sponsorship prizes with a total value of 20,000 euros are awarded in addition to the International Stefan Heym Prize of the City of Chemnitz. They are awarded in the form of a proportionate prize money, in particular to projects and initiatives in the fields of science, art, culture and research or the maintenance of inheritance, for journalistic and documentary work, scholarships or to support projects with schoolchildren or students.

Prof. Dr. In 2017, Bernadette Malinowski, Professor of Modern German and Comparative Literature at Chemnitz University of Technology, was able to benefit from the sponsorship award named after the writer, publicist and honorary citizen of the city of Chemnitz. The International Stefan Heym Society, represented by Malinowski, was able to fund an exploratory trip to the Stefan Heym Archive in Cambridge. This trip served the professorship as a source for scientific desiderata, but also as a prelude to establishing a focus of scientific debate with Stefan Heym in a Stefan Heym research center in the city of Chemnitz. “I am sure that non-literary scholars and students who do not primarily deal with literature also have literary interests at Chemnitz University of Technology, which lead to one or the other project idea and to critical engagement with literary, philosophical or socio-political topics”, says Malinowski. For example, research trips or smaller historical research projects are also conceivable. “It would be nice if we could carry Heym’s memory to the university more than before,” adds the literary scholar.

Natural and legal persons, initiatives, institutions, private and public facilities and associations can apply. The funded projects are to be implemented by the next time the Stefan Heym Prize is awarded in 2026. A description of the project (max. two pages in DIN A4 format), a cost and financing plan, a public relations plan for the project and a timetable must be submitted with the application. The application form and the advertisement flyer are available online at ready to download.

Background: Stefan Heym (1913 – 2001)

With his extensive life’s work, Stefan Heym is one of the most important German writers of the 20th century. The city of Chemnitz, where he was born in 1913, has long felt an obligation to his memory. In 2001 he became an honorary citizen of the city. In honor of his memory, the International Stefan Heym Prize was awarded for the first time in 2008. The German writer Jenny Erpenbeck received this prize in 2008. And the forecourt of the Saxon State Museum for Archeology in the former Schocken department store has been called Stefan-Heym-Platz since April 2013.

Mario Steinebach

11.08.2023

