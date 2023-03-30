Online message – Monday 03/27/2023

sales tax | Application questions of § 2b UStG (BMF)

The BMF has written a letter on application questions of the § 2b UStG published in connection with cemeteries and burials ( Federal Ministry of Finance, letter from March 14, 2023 – III C 2 – S 7107/19/10004 :008).

Background: By the

Annual Tax Law 2022 from the 16.12.2022 (Federal Law Gazette I p. 2294), the transitional period for the mandatory application of the § 2b UStG by two years until

31.12.2024 extended.

For this it is stated:

Im BMF letter of November 23, 2020

(BStBl I p. 1335) the non-complaint regulation in paragraph 5 sentence 1 is changed so that instead of 1.1.2023 the 1.1.2025

kicks.

