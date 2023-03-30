Online message – Monday 03/27/2023
sales tax | Application questions of § 2b UStG (BMF)
The BMF has written a letter on application questions of the § 2b UStG published in connection with cemeteries and burials ( :008).
Background: By the
Annual Tax Law 2022 from the (Federal Law Gazette I p. 2294), the transitional period for the mandatory application of the § 2b UStG by two years until
extended.
For this it is stated:
Im
(BStBl I p. 1335) the non-complaint regulation in paragraph 5 sentence 1 is changed so that instead of the
kicks.
A notice:
The letter is on the
Federal Ministry of Finance website
published. It will be included in the NWB database shortly.
Those: BMF online
(RD)
Source(s):
NWB TAAAJ-36445