applications from 6 June 2023 — Companies

The junta of Emilia Romagna region has postponed to 6 June 2023 (10 am) the initial deadline for submitting the application for the tender dedicated to financing thehotel accommodation business. There is time until 5 September 2023 to participate (1 pm).

Sustainability and competitiveness of tourism enterprises

The Region wants to promote the competitiveness and the sustainability of the tourism businesses in Emilia-Romagna that carry out accommodation activities as well as the attractiveness of the territories and cities where these businesses operate. There are available 20 million euroswith funds from Pr Fesr 2021-2027 (priority 1, action 1.3.4), intended for owners and managers of hotel accommodation businesses (hotels, tourist hotel residences, cond-hotels), even outdoors (campsites, tourist villages, marina resorts).

A contribution of up to 200,000 euros

The amount of the contribution cannot exceed 200,000 euros and in maximum amount of 40% of the admitted expenditure. Can go up to 50% in the presence, at the time of the application, of one or more of the following award requirements indicated in article 4 of the notice. In more detail: increase in permanent and stable employment, relevance of the presence of women and/or young people, the recovery of materials and the consequent reduction of waste production, legality rating, operations in the regional inland and mountain areas, accessibility and services for disabled subjects.

What interventions are financed

The tender finances the construction of new accommodation facilities exclusively in existing propertieseven if subject to demolition and reconstruction; redevelopment, modernization, expansion existing accommodation facilities; renewal of equipment and furnishings and the offer of new services to customers with innovative and digital solutions that also pay attention to environmental, social and safety sustainability aspects.

When to apply

Grant applications must be sent to the Region from 10.00 on 6 June 2023 to 13.00 on 5 September 2023. The application web Sphinx 2020 will be made available starting from 10.00 on 19 May 2023 for the sole compilation and validation of applications.

For information

It’s operational business desk from Monday to Friday (9.30 – 13.00). You can ask for information on 848.800.258 (call at local tariff cost, according to your tariff plan) and you can write to the email: [email protected]

> Announcement and forms